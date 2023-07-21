Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Adidas
Basketball Shorts
£50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Adidas
This product is excluded from all promotional discounts and offers.
Need a few alternatives?
BLANKNYC
High-rise Distressed Denim Shorts
BUY
$17.30
$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
High Waist Moisture Wicking Daily Biker Shorts
BUY
$10.47
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Basketball Shorts
BUY
£50.00
Adidas
FP Movement | FP Movement
The Long Shot Shorts
BUY
£44.00
Free People
More from Adidas
Adidas
Adidas X Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
BUY
$685.00
Farfetch
Adidas
Runner Woven Shorts
BUY
$68.00
ASOS
Adidas
Nizza Sneaker
BUY
$74.99
$100.00
Nordstrom
Adidas
One Shoulder Sportswear Swimsuit
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Adidas
More from Shorts
BLANKNYC
High-rise Distressed Denim Shorts
BUY
$17.30
$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
High Waist Moisture Wicking Daily Biker Shorts
BUY
$10.47
$19.97
Nordstrom Rack
Adidas
Basketball Shorts
BUY
£50.00
Adidas
FP Movement | FP Movement
The Long Shot Shorts
BUY
£44.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted