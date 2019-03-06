Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Ruby Pump, Basket Weave, Pacific
$476.00
Low heel pump with pointed toe in woven blue and white leather. Leather lining and sole. Leather covered heel.
FIT | EU sizing 37-41, Heel height 2″ (5cm)
CONTENT | Calf Leather
Made in Italy
STORY | MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH is the name sake clothing and shoe brand of influential New York-based specialty store & showroom owner and curator by the same name. Maryam’s collections focus on textiles and color globally influenced by her worlds of art, travel & fashion
