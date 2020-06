Modern Sprout

Basil Indoor Garden Kit

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: Fresh basil can make or break a dish. The Basil Indoor Garden Kit features a self-watering system so that you can enjoy fresh basil anytime you want it. Never worry about forgetting to water your homegrown herbs again. Materials: Organic and/or non-GMO seeds, opaque glass vessel, plant food, stainless steel net pot, grow medium, carbon, wick