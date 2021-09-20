Le Labo

Basil Hand Lotion 250ml

Editor's Notes This awakening Basil hand lotion from Le Labo celebrates simplicity with a harmonious blend of plant-based ingredients. Enriched with sweet almond oil, safflower oil and goldenrod, this fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula boasts intensely hydrating, smoothing, and protective powers, void of any harmful synthetics. Developed exclusively for the skincare range, this Basil scent is blended with verbana which complements the fragrant herb with a refreshing citrus note – just the thing for a stolen moment of calm before a busy day. Le Labo's Sensory Personal Care range visualises bathing, grooming and everyday living rituals as memorable and indulgent experiences. Embodying the NYC lifestyle, this sumptuous skincare collection cultivates an alternative mindset with a fresh attitude towards urban living which celebrates the fine craftsmanship that sits at the brand's heart. Read more