The North Face

Base Camp Travel Kit

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Water-resistant ballistics nylon structures a compact travel toiletry kit durable enough to hold up in jam-packed car trunks or strapped to a mountain yak. With an interior hanger, hook-and-loop strap mirror, mesh pockets and twin haul handles, the kit makes keeping up appearances a breeze in even the most far-flung locales. Your razor and floss never dreamed of adventures like these.