United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The North Face
Base Camp Travel Kit
$34.00
At Nordstrom
Water-resistant ballistics nylon structures a compact travel toiletry kit durable enough to hold up in jam-packed car trunks or strapped to a mountain yak. With an interior hanger, hook-and-loop strap mirror, mesh pockets and twin haul handles, the kit makes keeping up appearances a breeze in even the most far-flung locales. Your razor and floss never dreamed of adventures like these.