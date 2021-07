Barry M

Barry M Coconut Infusion Nail Paint 8 Bikini

$9.00

Barry M Coconut Infusion is an entirely new and innovative Nail Paint formulation. Uniquely formulated with a blend of Coconut Water and Coconut Oil, nails are gently hydrated and nourished and left with a beautifully smooth, gel-like glossy finish.