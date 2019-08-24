Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Bare Minerals

Barepro 16-hour Full Coverage Concealer

$24.00
At bareMinerals
What it is: BAREPRO® 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer is the crease-proof, waterproof, won't-stop coverage we've all been waiting for. With a natural-looking soft matte finish, the ultra-creamy stick is the ideal under eye concealer, gliding on with no drag and never creasing. The waterproof, humidity-resistant formula isn't just ideal for covering blemishes-it will actually improve your skin over time. The BAREPRO® Concealer stick can also be used as easy contour makeup or color correcting concealer to address dull or sallow skin. Powered by Mineral Lock™ Long Wear Technology for 16-hour long lasting coverage, this highly pigmented formula is available in 15 shades that precisely match to BAREPRO® Liquid and Powder Foundations. Skin-Improving Longwear BAREPRO® Concealer is performance wear that cares. It is formulated with bamboo stem extract to smooth the look of pores and fine lines, as well as powerful antioxidant-rich raspberry seed oil, blackcurrant seed oil and sea lavender to nourish and hydrate skin and help defend your complexion from the damaging effects of pollution and other environmental stressors.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Concealer For All Your Skin Concerns
by Us