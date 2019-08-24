What it is:
BAREPRO® 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer is the crease-proof, waterproof, won't-stop coverage we've all been waiting for. With a natural-looking soft matte finish, the ultra-creamy stick is the ideal under eye concealer, gliding on with no drag and never creasing. The waterproof, humidity-resistant formula isn't just ideal for covering blemishes-it will actually improve your skin over time. The BAREPRO® Concealer stick can also be used as easy contour makeup or color correcting concealer to address dull or sallow skin. Powered by Mineral Lock™ Long Wear Technology for 16-hour long lasting coverage, this highly pigmented formula is available in 15 shades that precisely match to BAREPRO® Liquid and Powder Foundations.
Skin-Improving Longwear
BAREPRO® Concealer is performance wear that cares. It is formulated with bamboo stem extract to smooth the look of pores and fine lines, as well as powerful antioxidant-rich raspberry seed oil, blackcurrant seed oil and sea lavender to nourish and hydrate skin and help defend your complexion from the damaging effects of pollution and other environmental stressors.