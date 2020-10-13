Bare Home

Bare Home King Sheet Set

$32.99 $24.98

Buy Now Review It

100% Ultra-soft Microfiber Sheets MAXIMUM COMFORT: 4 Piece King Sheet Set Includes: 1 King Fitted Sheet (78" x 80" x 15" pocket), 1 King Flat Sheet (108" x 102"), 2 King Pillowcase (20" x 40"). Expertly tailored fully elasticized fitted sheet with the durable elastic that goes all the way around the bed. Will snugly fit all mattresses 6"-15" deep! HOTEL LUXURY FEEL THE DIFFERENCE: Spoil yourself with our Luxury 1800 Collection premium ultra-soft double brushed microfiber fabric is woven with the finest craftsmanship. Exquisitely designed with a perfect combination of durability and softness that will have you sleeping comfortably every night for years to come! Luxuriously crafted with superior breathability that will keep you warm and cozy in the winter and cool in the summer. PREMIUM QUALITY & HYPOALLERGENIC: Breathable hypoallergenic double brushed microfiber yarns provide resistance from dust mites and other allergens, great for those prone to allergies or asthma! The skin is the largest organ in the body so treat yourself right with our Luxury 1800 Microfiber Collection that will have you waking up feeling rested and refreshed every morning. Our linens are wrinkle resistant, shrink resistant, fade resistant and stain resistant. EASY CARE & WRINKLE RESISTANT: Machine washable, dries quick on tumble dry low. Our wrinkle resistance technology will give your sheets that fresh, new look every time you put them on your bed. No ironing required!