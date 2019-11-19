Mattel

Barbie Rosa Parks And Frida Kahlo Dolls

$59.98 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Barbie recognizes all female role models. The Inspiring Women Series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before. Includes doll stands, Certificates of Authenticity and dolls wearing fashion and accessories. Colors and decorations may vary. Rosa Louise Parks worked as a seamstress and dedicated activist leading up to December 1, 1955. When she refused an order to give up her seat to a white passenger and move to the back of the bus, Mrs. Parks' act of defiance became the catalyst for the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Born in Mexico in 1907, artist, activist, and feminist icon, Frida Kahlo, was and continues to be a symbol of strength, originality, and unwavering passion. Overcoming a number of obstacles to follow her dream of becoming a fine artist, Frida persevered and gained recognition for her unique style and perspective.