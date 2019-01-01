Description
There’s nothing better than a perfectly fitting pair of classic, blue jeans. Enter NYDJ’s Barbara Bootcut Jeans in a rich, azure wash that gives you a vintage, all-American vibe, without sacrificing the innovative, shaping properties of NYDJ’s signature Lift Tuck® Technology. Get a gap-free rise that fits just right, courtesy of a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. With COOLMAX® All Season technology, Smart Embrace™ Denim styles adapt to give you extra warmth or breathability, depending what the weather calls for. Features traditional five-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.
Details & Fit
Smart Embrace™ Denim - an evolution of Cool Embrace®, that leverages COOLMAX ® technology. This innovative, temperature-regulating fabric keeps you warm in fall and winter and cool throughout spring and summer.
60% Cotton 11% Coolmax Polyester 10% Thermal Polyester 18% Lyocell 1% Lycra Elastane
Imported
Inseam: 33"
Front rise: 9.75", Back rise: 15.25", Leg opening: 18"
Measurements taken on size 6
Remember to select one size smaller for the perfect fit