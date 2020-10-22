United States
Nyakio
Baobab Youth-infused Daily Defense Creme
$35.49
At Target
nyakio BAOBAB Youth-Infused Daily Defense Crème restores skin's natural glow with this youth-infusing daily facial moisturizer. Enriched with Baobab Oil, this lightweight crème helps to deeply nourish skin for ageless beauty.TO USE: Apply onto cleansed face and neck one to two times per dayNO sulfates, NO phthalates, NO parabens, NO mineral oil, NO petrolatum, NO formaldehyde, NO butylene glycol