Bala

Bangles

At Bala

Bala Bangles add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Wildly versatile, they can be worn on wrists or ankles for athletic, recreational and domestic activities alike. The world just became your gym. Additive to yoga, aerobics, boxing, pilates, walking, home workouts, core training and rehabilitation. Made of the highest quality fitness materials – steel wrapped in baby-soft silicone. Athletic elastic and hook and loop fasteners allow for a perfect fit every time. Includes 2x 1 LB Bala Bangles set and a nifty color-matched carrying case. Product Dimensions: 13” x 3” x ½” per Bangle Patent No.: US D888,167 S