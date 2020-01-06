Safavieh

Bandelier Leather Weave Natural Accent Chair

$280.99

Leather This accent chair will add a fresh look to any room This accent chair features a off-white upholstry and a natural finish Crafted of teak and upholstered in leather Perfect for a living room, bedroom, family room, den, library, or study For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting products of the highest quality and unmatched style The soft modern style of legendary Danish designers inspired this contemporary accent chair. Finely crafted with teak, it features a natural finish that complements its luxurious white cowhide leather upholstery. An oasis of relaxation in any living room.