United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Farm Rio
Banana Pitta Blouse
$100.00
At Farm Rio
Half sleeve blouse with rounded neckline. Gathered sleeve. Button closure with keyhole back. Swiss dot fabric. Print made in collaboration with Alberto Pitta, a Brazilian plastic artist and creator of the Cortejo Afro at the Oya Institute. A portion of sales of this piece will be donated to the Pitta’s Oya Institute. Due to warehouse safety measures, orders might take up to 10 business days to be shipped