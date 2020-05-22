Farm Rio

Banana Pitta Blouse

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Half sleeve blouse with rounded neckline. Gathered sleeve. Button closure with keyhole back. Swiss dot fabric. Print made in collaboration with Alberto Pitta, a Brazilian plastic artist and creator of the Cortejo Afro at the Oya Institute. A portion of sales of this piece will be donated to the Pitta’s Oya Institute. Due to warehouse safety measures, orders might take up to 10 business days to be shipped