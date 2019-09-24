Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Briogeo

Banana + Coconut Superfoods Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Pack

$48.00
At Sephora
A shampoo and conditioner duo that harnesses the nutrients of fruits to support healthy-looking hair and a nourished scalp.
Featured in 1 story
15 Beauty Products That Are Totally Pregnancy-Safe
by Karina Hoshikawa