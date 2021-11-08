Mark & Graham

Bamboo Elisabetta Suede Handbag

$429.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mark & Graham

Handcrafted in Florence from beautifully soft Italian suede, our signature Elisabetta features bamboo handles that are uniquely structured and polished to perfection. With a classic silhouette that is both simple and elegant, polished enough for formal occasions yet relaxed enough for everyday use, the thoughtful construction features bamboo handles, two internal zippered sections and two open compartments so you can organize all of your daily essentials. Add a subtle foil debossed monogram to make it yours.