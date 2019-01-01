PURGGO

Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (2-pack)

C$8.99

Buy Now Review It

Item Parcel Quantity:1 -| - Color Name:Lava Gray. [Pack of 2]***THE SECRET TO ELIMINATE ODOR NATURALLY***Embarrassed by the persistent odor in your shoes, drawers, litter box, or gym bag?Tired of suffocating, stinky, and sickening artificial scent?Concerned about the negative health impact of chemical fresheners & odor eliminators?You deserve something better.**PURGGO is an all natural Odor Eliminator, made with 100% activated charcoal.- Absorbs&eliminates odor instead of masking it.- Fragrance- &allergen-free, and all-natural & non-toxic.- Works 24/7 passively &lasts for 365+ days.- Uses the most renewable natural resources in the world.- 100% asthma& allergy friendly.**Proven Product & Happy CustomersAuthorities like Inhabitat and TreeHugger have given PURGGO raving reviews. Close to 800 happy customers have given PURGGO support on Kickstarter.**Eliminate (Not Mask) OdorPURGGO eliminates odor. The bamboo charcoal inside is 4x more porous than regular charcoal and acts like a big sponge that traps odor particle.**Lasts 365+ DaysPURGGO works 24/7 passively, and lasts more than 365 days. Make sure to put the product under direct sunlight for an hour every couple of months in order to rejuvenate the bamboo charcoal and restore maximum odor absorption.**Natural, Safe, Fragrance & Scent FreeGive yourself peace of mind, knowing PURGGO is all natural and completely safe to use around your family and pets. It's also fragrance and scent free.**Use it EverywhereGreat as shoe deodorizer, closet freshener, closet deodorizer. You can also use it next to the litter box!