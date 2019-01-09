Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Rixo London

Bambi Sequin-embellished Velvet Mini Dress

$400.00$200.00
At Net-A-Porter
Black velvet Concealed zip fastening along back 75% viscose, 25% nylon Dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
Nothing Says Winter Like These 18 Velvet Dresses
by Eliza Huber