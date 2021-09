H&M

Balloon-sleeved Dress

$34.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Short A-line dress in a airy, woven fabric. Low stand-up collar and opening at front with narrow ties at neckline. 3/4-length, raglan-cut balloon sleeves with concealed elastic at cuffs. Gathered seam at waist and flared skirt. Jersey lining. Made partly from recycled polyester.