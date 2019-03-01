Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Pixie Market
Balloon Sleeve Maxi Dress
$198.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pixie Market
Super oversize trapeze shape maxi dress with balloon sleeves and tier body . Brand Mainstay 73% tencel, 24% poly , 3% elastane Length 46" Bust and waist 48" Fully lined Keyhole button Wide button sleeve cuff
Featured in 1 story
35 Sundresses That Are Begging Spring To Come
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
F.A.S.
Dalia Dress
$146.00
from
Tictail
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Alice + Olivia
Hailee Ribbed Cowl-neck Sweaterdress
$298.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Wonderland Floaty Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Giamba
Embroidered Maxi T-shirt Dress
$227.80
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Pixie Market
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Scoop Neck Knit Top
$62.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Ruched Tie Front Maxi Dress
$122.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Ivory Scrunchie Scarf
$22.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted