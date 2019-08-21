Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
River

Balloon Short Sleeve Midi Dress

$189.00
At The Frankie Shop
Oversized A-Line Silhouette Round Collar. Seam Detailing Sculpted Puff Sleeves Side Pockets. Unlined  54% Cotton, 43% Rayon, 3% Polyurethane  47" Length, 47" Bust Dry Clean  By River. Imported
Featured in 1 story
How Poofy Dresses Became Fall's Go-To Silhouette
by Eliza Huber