Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara Icons
Balloon Dress With Sleeves
$439.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Zara Icons
Balloon Dress With Sleeves
BUY
$439.00
Zara
Princess Polly
Romani Lace Maxi Dress
BUY
$78.00
Princess Polly
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Satin Maxi Slipdress
BUY
$179.00
Nordstrom
Zara Icons
Balloon Dress
BUY
$439.00
Zara
More from Zara Icons
Zara Icons
Romantic Shirt
BUY
$349.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Embroidered Tulle Shirt
BUY
$349.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Embroidered Shirt
BUY
$499.00
Zara
Zara Icons
Long Belted Shirt
BUY
$399.00
Zara
More from Dresses
Zara Icons
Balloon Dress With Sleeves
BUY
$439.00
Zara
Princess Polly
Romani Lace Maxi Dress
BUY
$78.00
Princess Polly
Nordstrom x Harlem's Fashion Row
Harbison Satin Maxi Slipdress
BUY
$179.00
Nordstrom
Zara Icons
Balloon Dress
BUY
$439.00
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted