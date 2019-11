R+Co

Balloon

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At R+Co

Blow it up big with BALLOON. This spray adds instant volume and texture with a great finish and hold - all without dulling hair or weighing it down. Long-lasting and ultra-light. Good For: Fine hair textures or anyone looking for long-lasting dry volume and touchable texture. Fragrance: DARK WAVES - A warm romantic scent. Cardamom, Pineapple, Tangerine, Lavender, Bamboo, Blonde Woods. Vegan + Cruelty-Free