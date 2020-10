Loewe

Ballet Runner Leather And Suede Trainers

$590.00

At Matches Fashion

Loewe's white Ballet Runner trainers are inspired by both ballet shoes and 1970s track sneakers. They're crafted in Italy from supple leather and textured suede panels, appliqud with an L logo on the side representing the house's initial and they sit on rubber soles serrated for traction. Wear them to add effortless cool to off-duty outfits.