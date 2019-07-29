Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
H&M
Ballet Pumps - Dark Beige
£8.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Ballet pumps in imitation suede with a bow at the front and grosgrain trim around the edge. Satin linings and insoles and thermoplastic rubber (TPR) soles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chloé
Lauren Scalloped Ballet Flat
$475.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Nine West
Hatie Pointy Toe Flats
$79.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
Uterqüe
Leather Ballerinas With Bejewelled Straps
£99.00
from
Uterqüe
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Bow Ballerina Flats
$49.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Tote-bag Backpack
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
H&m+ Jacket
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted