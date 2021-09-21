Repetto

Ballerina Maïa

Bold, modern and comfortable, the Maïa twists the ballerina into a retro chic version. On the fashion scene for a few months, the high vamp of this model will seduce all those who have a vintage soul. Available in 3 seasonal colours, the Maïa ballerina is adorned with a waterproof rubber sole: the perfect asset to enjoy the autumn weather! The pre-order of your Maïa ballerinas is part of a French, reasoned and eco-friendly production model. This approach allows our workshops to make your Maïa in limited quantities and in a short circuit.