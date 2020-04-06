Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
BALL MASON JARS
Ball Mason Glass Preserving Homemade Jam Jars
£17.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Pack Of Six Jam Jars
Need a few alternatives?
Oxo
Good Grips® No-spill Ice Cube Tray
C$14.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Pyrex
6-piece Glass Food Storage Container Set
C$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Pyrex
24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set
£23.99
£15.99
from
Papalama
BUY
Glasslock
22-piece Food Storage Set
£34.63
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from BALL MASON JARS
BALL MASON JARS
Jam Jars Pack Of 6
£17.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Oxo
Good Grips® No-spill Ice Cube Tray
C$14.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Pyrex
6-piece Glass Food Storage Container Set
C$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Pyrex
24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set
£23.99
£15.99
from
Papalama
BUY
Glasslock
22-piece Food Storage Set
£34.63
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted