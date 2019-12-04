Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Ball Huggie Hoops
$36.00
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Materials Brass casting, surgical steel posts. Shiny gold plating. Closure Hinge Allergy Information Hypoallergenic
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Aurate
Hoop Earrings
$800.00
from
Aurate
BUY
Aro Essentials
Hoop Threader Earring
$135.00
from
ARO
BUY
Luv Aj
Mini Donut Hoops
$75.00
from
Kith
BUY
More from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Sol Initial Pendant Necklace
$36.00
$10.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Scarlett Pearl Set Of Two Hair Clips
$16.00
$10.40
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Set Of 3 Hair Clips
$58.00
$18.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Alidia Ring
$44.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
HONEYCAT
Rainbow Crystal Arc Earrings
$20.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Jiwinaia
Celeste Drop Earrings
$198.00
$138.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Catbird
Emerald And Malachite Hoop (single)
$227.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Jennifer Zeuner
Benita Earrings
$286.00
$214.50
from
Jennifer Zeuner
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted