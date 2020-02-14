Dyson

Ball Animal + Upright Vacuum | Purple | Refurbished

The Dyson Ball Animal + upright vacuum is engineered for tough tasks and homes with pets. It has a self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors, sealing in suction. The bristles on the brush bar have been made shorter and stiffer allowing deeper carpet penetration, while maintaining superior performance on hard floors. Its wand and hose release in one smooth action to make it easier to clean up high and under furniture. With hygienic bin emptying, there’s no need to get your hands dirty – just push the button to release the dirt. And whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures that allergens and bacteria are trapped inside the machine, not expelled back into the home. The Dyson Ball Animal + vacuum comes with the Tangle-free Turbine tool, which removes hair from carpets and upholstery without tangling.Included in the box: Tangle-free Turbine tool, Multi Angle tool, Flat Out head, Carbon Fibre Soft Dusting brush, and Stiff Bristle brush.