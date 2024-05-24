Anthropologie

Bali Lemon Crossbody Bag

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Our Ice Roller is your new at-home facial! Made with high quality stainless steel, it may help calm inflammation, may promote healthy blood circulation, & may help alleviate sore muscles, tension & headaches. Recommended daily use for the best results. Benefits: May help de-puff & brighten the under-eye area May help minimize redness from breakouts, sunburns or shaving Helps rejuvenate complexion Gently massages to soothe & restore