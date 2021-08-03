AllSaints

Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

$489.00 $325.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info Runs small; order one size up. Details & Care Rock a classically cool look with this buttery-soft leather moto jacket featuring silvertone hardware and a buckle belt to adjust the fit. 20" length (size 8) Asymmetrical front-zip closure Notch lapels Long sleeves with zip cuffs Front zip pockets Epaulets Buckle belt Lined Leather Professional leather clean Imported t.b.d. Item #5568104 Free Shipping & Returns See more