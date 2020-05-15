Marylou Faure

"I wanted to create a piece of work that felt calm and peaceful, with the core message being that my character is at one with nature - fitting in together and giving each other the space they need." French illustrator and artist Marylou Faure is based in London. Specialising in character design, bold colours and hand-written typography, Marylou aspires to create artwork that invokes joy with her cheeky and playful style. Printed using Giclée method on FSC certified matt paper. Unframed prints are packaged in plastic free 100% recyclable packaging. Framing options available in Solid Oak, Black and White. Glazed with a crystal clear shatter resistant acrylic (PMMA) for safety.