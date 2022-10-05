Byredo

Bal D’afrique

“Bal d’Afrique is one of my earliest fragrances. At the time of its formulation, I was obsessed with the translation of memories into scent. At the same time, I felt confident enough to include an imaginary component. My father lived and travelled in Africa for about 10-15 years. I would read his diaries; the way he travelled on freight ships, met all kinds of different people… For me, this was the fantasy of arriving in Africa through somebody else’s words. Bal d’Afrique reflects that; it’s an imaginary journey as well as a complete celebration of how I see African culture and its influence.” With a focus on beauty and fantasy, BAL D’AFRIQUE is Ben Gorham’s ‘love letter’ to Africa. Wanting to sum up and celebrate the reach and influence of Africa through time, particularly the way its myriad cultures have shaped dance, art and music, the idea of an imaginary event