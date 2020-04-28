Laura Geller

Baked Blush-n-brighten

Product Description Our famous Baked blush creates a gorgeous flush, no matter the season! With stunning swirls of liquid pigments that are baked for 24 hours on terracotta tiles, Blush-n-Brighten is hand-finished in Italy into a silky dome of powder. Infused with antioxidants Centella Asiatica and White Tea Extracts, these Baked blushes deliver flattering color with a hint of happiful radiance! Brand Story Renowned makeup artist, Laura Geller, created a modern makeup brand that empowers, delights and brings out the best in women’s beauty, through delicious textures, amazing colors and the most innovative formulas.