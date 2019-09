Diptyque

Baies Ceramic Indoor & Outdoor Candle (51.3 Oz)

$325.00

At Diptyque

Diptyque teamed up with Virebent, a well-known porcelain manufacturer established in 1924, to make its indoor and outdoor scented candle. It chose earthenware for its rustic touch and hand-crafted look, and because it embodies and brings to life the brand emblematic oval. This four-wick Diptyque candle is made exclusively by hand, and recalls a bouquet of roses and black current leaves. Burn time is approximately 150 hours. 51.3 oz.