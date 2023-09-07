Okanui

Classic Beach Bag

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Okanui

The Okanui Beach Bag is the everyday essential you’ve been looking for! This oversized tote bag features zip closure with an internal zip pocket. This beach bag comes in our Signature Okanui print, that will compliment any outfit for effortless coastal style. These high quality Okanui beach bags are made to the same quality and care as all of our products. - Dimensions; 61cm wide, 40cm deep - Classic extra large tote bag - 100% Cotton Canvas - Signature Okanui print - Zip closure - Internal zip pocket - Vegan leather logo patch