If you're working hard to make sure that you serve up the freshest meals, don't let your plates bring stale style to the table! This set of 12 salad plates is a great option for lending your table a bright fresh touch. Crafted from bamboo fiber melamine, these plates are a great option for the look and feel of ceramic without its fragility. A medallion pattern in blue and green lends this set a bohemian touch in any ensemble. And since they're dishwasher safe, a quick cycle is all it takes to have them looking their best.