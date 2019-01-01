Benefit Cosmetics

Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara

$25.00

A 36-hour, full-blast, volumizing mascara that layers easily to build massive volume without weighing down lashes.What it does: Get out of this world lashes. This gravity-defying formula builds volume the more you layer, and contains aero-particles, which are one of the lightest known materials, derived from space technology. This innovative, intense, pitch black mascara layers easily for bigger impact. Its custom big slimpact! brush is designed to reach from root-to-tip and corner-to-corner of both your upper and lower lashes for big volume with 360-degree reach. This smudge-proof, water-resistant, volumizing mascara is also formulated with provitamin B5 to support natural lash thickness and strength.What else you need to know:This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner. Beauty Tip: To get the best results and create the look of lash volume and length, start your look with Theyre Real! Tinted Lash Primer (sold separately).Research results:In a self-evaluation by 102 women after 1 week:- 90% saw dramatic volume- 94% said it instantly lifted lashes- 92% said it lengthened lashesIn an instrumental test on 21 women:- Mascara lasted for 36 hours