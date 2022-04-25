sass & bide

Bad Girl Cargo Pant Khaki

$290.00

Fabrication: 60% Tencel And 40% Cotton Care and Use Instructions: Machine Wash (MW) Descending from a classic mid-rise through to a slightly cropped length, these cargo pants reveal flattering tapered leg shaping within an easy-wearing relaxed fit. Khaki in colour, the pants are made from a soft blend of Tencel and cotton featuring a textured stitch stripe, finished with a button and concealed fly front closure, frayed edge front pockets and a cargo pocket at the knee. Product code 898954300