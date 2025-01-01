Belmint
Back And Neck Massager With Heat
Belmint Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat and Deep Kneading Massage for Neck, Back and Shoulder With this plug-in yet portable neck, back and all-over massage pillow from Belmint, you can hit every spot as well as a pro—without spending a fortune in salon fees. From your shoulders to your neck to your back to any other target zones, enjoy a deep-kneading massage at the touch of a button Feature Highlights 4 shiatsu massage nodes 2 direction massage functionality Deep tissue kneading Selectable (ON/OFF) heat AC & car adapter compatible 20-minute auto shutoff 2 power supplies provided for use at home or in your car
Works wonders!
Anonymous
I love this. You will not be disappointed. I was thinking about going and paying for a massage due to a bad neck and shoulders causing headaches. Instead, I bought this. It works wonders!