Belmint

Back And Neck Massager With Heat

$58.99 $26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Belmint Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager with Heat and Deep Kneading Massage for Neck, Back and Shoulder With this plug-in yet portable neck, back and all-over massage pillow from Belmint, you can hit every spot as well as a pro—without spending a fortune in salon fees. From your shoulders to your neck to your back to any other target zones, enjoy a deep-kneading massage at the touch of a button Feature Highlights 4 shiatsu massage nodes 2 direction massage functionality Deep tissue kneading Selectable (ON/OFF) heat AC & car adapter compatible 20-minute auto shutoff 2 power supplies provided for use at home or in your car