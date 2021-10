Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Baccarat Rouge 540

$368.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Created as a celebration of the 250th anniversary of French crystal house Baccarat, this fragrance was inspired by the signature ruby crystal used in their iconic chandeliers. This romantic-feeling scent opens with the ethereal notes of jasmine and saffron, before softening into a woodier blend of amber accord and cedar. The fragrance is longwearing and has strong sillage.