Coquito is a cream-based coconut liqueur and traditional Puerto Rican Holiday cocktail. BACARDÍ Coquito is made with BACARDÍ Superior Rum and a mix of vanilla, cinnamon and other festive spices. BACARDÍ created this seasonal favorite for those who love the traditional drink but don't have the time to make it themselves and appreciate the convenience of a ready to serve option. BACARDÍ is already synonymous with Coquito because when it is made at home, it is usually made specifically with BACARDÍ Rum.