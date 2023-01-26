Bea Bongiasca

Baby Vine 9-karat Gold, Silver, Enamel And Amethyst Ring

$685.00

Editors’ Notes Bea Bongiasca's ring is part of the designer's playful 'You're so Vine!' collection - a whimsical re-imagining of climbing plants. Crafted from 9-karat gold and silver, it's hand-painted with glossy 'Bubblegum' and 'Panna' enamel in a twisted tendril shape that intricately swirls around your finger and is tipped with a vibrant marquise-cut amethyst. It'll make just as much impact worn solo as it will stacked with the label's other styles.