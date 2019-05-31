Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
Nannacay

Baby Roge Tasseled Woven Raffia Tote

$180.00$108.00
At Net-A-Porter
Sand raffia. Button-fastening top flap. Comes with dust bag. Weighs approximately 0.4lbs/ 0.2kg. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Woven Bags Got A Major Upgrade For Summer '19
by Emily Ruane