Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Cantu
Baby Hair Brush
£3.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Feel Unique
Need a few alternatives?
Brush With The Best
Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush
£11.08
from
Brush With The Best
BUY
Tangle Teezer
The Large Ultimate Detangler
C$25.62
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Denman
Classic Medium Styling Hairbrush
£8.49
from
Superdrug
BUY
Tangle Teezer
The Ultimate Finisher
$18.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Cantu
Cantu
Shea Butter For Natural Hair Extra Hold Edge Stay Gel
from
Amazon
BUY
Cantu
Cantu Baby Hair Styler Brush - 1ct
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
Cantu
Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream
$5.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Cantu
Shea Butter Leave-in Conditioning Repair Cream
£6.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Tools
Vanity Planet
Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing System
$35.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Kitsch
Kitsch Satin Lavender Weighted Eye Mask
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
promoted
Spotlight Oral Care
Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush
£110.00
from
Spotlight Oral Care
BUY
Beakey
Makeup Brush Set, Premium Synthetic Kabuki (10+2pcs, Bl
£9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted