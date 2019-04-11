Our baby set is crafted from 100% organic cotton so it's soft on skin and kind to the planet. Containing a sleepsuit, two long-sleeved bodies, a hat and trousers in a presentation box, this combination is perfect for getting new parents started.
Imported
Set includes: Sleepsuit, 2 bodysuits, trousers and hat
Bodysuit and sleepsuit have popper openings
Sold as a set
Packaged in a gift box
Ribbed fabric for extra stretch
Organically grown cotton, grown without pesticides and fertilisers, cotton has been certified by an independent body
Garment washed for softness
Sleepsuit: Integral scratch mitts up to 0-3m
Sleepsuit: Hidden contrast popper makes dressing simple
100% cotton
Machine washable
Keep away from fire