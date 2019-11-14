Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
The White Company
Baby Collection
$57.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The White Company
Using the purest ingredients and infused with a light coconut scent, each product has been dermatologically tested and proven to be safe and gentle on delicate young skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Vita Liberata
Fabulous Self Tanning Tinted Lotion
C$39.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Recess
Aluminum Free Deodorant Wipes
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
PATRICK TA
Major Glow On The Go
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Right to Shower
Head To Toe Cleanser In Joy: Tangerine + Honeysuckle
$11.60
from
Amazon
BUY
More from The White Company
The White Company
Baby Collection
$57.00
from
The White Company
BUY
The White Company
Bedsocks With Cashmere
$46.00
from
The White Company
BUY
The White Company
Luxury Feather & Down Topper Featherbed
$219.00
$175.20
from
The White Company
BUY
The White Company
Luxury Egyptian Cotton Wash Cloth
$6.00
$4.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Body Care
Vita Liberata
Fabulous Self Tanning Tinted Lotion
C$39.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Recess
Aluminum Free Deodorant Wipes
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
PATRICK TA
Major Glow On The Go
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Right to Shower
Head To Toe Cleanser In Joy: Tangerine + Honeysuckle
$11.60
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted