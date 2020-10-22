Westman Atelier

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

$50.00 $40.00

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick This Product Is: a multi-purpose cream blush stick that can also be used on lips and eyes Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick is multi-purpose color for cheeks, lips and eye lids. Formulated with a triple botanical blend of ayurvedic oils, this creamy color melts into skin and helps to nourish and balance moisture. Additionally vitis vita grape extract helps to detoxify cells while promoting your own natural collagen and hyaluronic acid production. Infuse skin with a natural flush of buildable color. Shop Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in 5 Shades: Chouchette: Nude PeachDou Dou: Warm roseMinette: Luminous peachPetal: Dusty, nude rosePoppet: Poppy Pink