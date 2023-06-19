Westman Atelier

Baby Cheeks Blush

$77.00

The MECCA view: Suitable for use on the cheeks and lips, these versatile blush sticks deliver a natural-looking flush of flattering, buildable colour to the complexion whilst working behind the scenes to soothe and protect delicate skin. Key ingredients: Berryflux vita: sourced from raspberry cells helps firm and nourish skin. Organic jojoba oil: delivers essential moisture to skin while providing anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits. Biomimicry pigments: mimic the natural elements of the skin to grant natural-looking, even-toned colour. Made without: Parabens, phthalates, PEGs, synthetic fragrances, talc and gluten. Cruelty-free. Pair it with: Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick Direct from the brand: "A super multi-tasker! If you’re in a hurry or just need a quick brightening touch up, dab Baby Cheeks on your cheeks and then sweep it across your eyelids. Pop onto your lips for extra fullness and juiciness. You’ll look bright eyed and fresh in no time." - Gucci Westman, Founder