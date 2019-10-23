DryBar

Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer

$135.00

The ultimate travel dryer delivers 100% of the performance of most full-sized dryers, and its compact size provides Drybar hair anywhere! Ionic Technology: Negative ion generator blows billions of negative ions into hair to seal the cuticle and reduce frizz while drying. Wave heater allows for uniform heat distribution for faster and more even drying. Includes concentrator nozzle for targeted airflow. Super-lightweight design (13 oz/.36 kg) and collapsible handle allow for easy storage. Operates at 120/220-240 volts for overseas travel.